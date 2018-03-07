Coinbase launches crypto index fund

Coinbase Index Fund will offer exposure to all cryptocurrencies on Coinbase's (Private:COINB) exchange, GDAX, weighted by market cap. As new assets are added to the exchange, they will automatically be added to the fund.

Currently the Coinbase Index contains Bitcoin (62%), Ethereum (27%), Bitcoin Cash (7%) and LItecoin (4%).

