Abercrombie & Fitch rallies after strong quarter

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) jumps in premarket trading after strong Q4 results, led by a 9% increase in comparable sales vs. +8.4% consensus estimate.

Comparable sales were up 11% for the Hollister brand and 5% for the Abercrombie brand during the quarter.

Sales in the U.S. increased 13% to $775M during the quarter. International sales rose 20% to $419M.

The company's gross margin was 59.7% of sales vs. 59.5% anticipated.

CEO update: "We are pleased by our performance, delivering positive comparable sales for the fourth quarter across brands, channels and geographies and more than doubling our operating income. Our focus on staying close to our customer, executing to our playbook and maintaining our disciplined approach to expense management delivered a strong performance on both the top and bottom line."

Looking ahead, Abercrombie & Fitch expects total sales and comparable sales up at a low-single digit pace for the full year.

Shares of A&F are up 8.20% in premarket trading.

