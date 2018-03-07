Bayer says in exclusive talks to sell vegetable seeds business to BASF

Mar. 07, 2018 7:55 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)BAYRY, BASFY, MON-OLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) say they have entered exclusive talks on the sale of Bayer's Nunhems vegetable seeds business to address antitrust regulators’ concern over their planned merger with Monsanto (NYSE:MON).
  • Bayer says any deal is subject to a successful closing of the proposed acquisition of MON, which it hopes to complete during Q2.
  • The news confirms reports last week of advanced talks about the sale of the business, which is valued at ~€1.5B ($1.85B) including debt.
