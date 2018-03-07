Cowen: Tariffs not a serious threat to Boeing

President Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum will impact the cost of Boeing (NYSE:BA) planes, particularly versus Airbus, but the impact will likely very small, according to Cowen.

Aluminum prices already rose over 30% in 2017, but the increase had no visible restraint on the U.S. planemaker's profitability.

All Boeing sales are also covered by price escalators, which are directly tied to the materials used and generally fully absorb the impact of cost inflation.

Cowen maintains is Outperform rating on BA, with a $415 price target.