Trevena (TRVN) Q4 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $7.2M (-77.1%); SG&A: $5.1M (+15.9%); Operating Loss: ($14.1M) (+60.6%); Net Loss: ($14.7M) (+59.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.24) (+64.2%); Quick Assets: $66.1M (-40.2%).

No guidance given.