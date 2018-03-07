MoviePass updates on tracking users

MoviePass details how the service is being used to track the locations of users.

The issue has cropped up this week after MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said the company can "watch how you drive from home to the movies... [and] we watch where you go afterwards."

MoviePass statement: "We are exploring utilizing location-based marketing as a way to help enhance the overall experience by creating more opportunities for our subscribers to enjoy all the various elements of a good movie night. We will not be selling the data that we gather. Rather, we will use it to better inform how to market potential customer benefits including discounts on transportation, coupons for nearby restaurants, and other similar opportunities.