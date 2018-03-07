Deutsche Bank highlights tariff risk for GE

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is among the most at fundamental risk from rapidly rising steel and aluminum prices, according to Deutsche Bank, which has a Sell rating on shares and $13 PT.

Risks are directly related to competitive cost pressures and indirectly to reduced global economic activity - due to retaliation by other countries.

Besides the company's production of large, heavy and expensive equipment, rising metal input costs would reduce the attractiveness of GE's rail business to a potential buyer.