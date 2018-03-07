Stifel calls a top on Netflix

Stifel downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to a Hold rating from a Buy on a simple call tied to valuation.

"We are attracted to Netflix's business and competitive position but believe share price may have sprinted ahead of fundamentals in the short-term," writes analyst Scott Devitt.

"We believe share price outperformance over the next several quarters may be more difficult to achieve given the recent run and increasing expectations. That said, Netflix has built a dominant streaming and content franchise and we continue to like the company's long-term prospects," he adds.

The investment firm resets its price target to $325 from $283, essentially flat from yesterday's closing price.