Dollar Tree falls on earnings miss

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reports Enterprise same-store sales rose 2.4% in Q4, driven by increases in average ticket and comparable transaction count.

Same-store sales for the Dollar Tree banner increased 3.8% (on a constant currency basis) and Family Dollar banner grew 1.0%

Gross profit rate improved 90 bps to 33%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 40 bps to 21.3% due to lower depreciation costs and lower repair and maintenance costs.

Operating margin rate expanded 130 bps to 11.7%.

Store count +501 Y/Y to 14,835.

Retail selling square footage +3.7% to 116.6M.

Q1 Guidance: Net sales: $5.53B to $5.63B; Enterprise same-store sales: low single-digit increase; Diluted EPS: $1.18 to $1.25.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $22.7B to $23.12B; Same-store sales: low single-digit growth; Diluted EPS: $5.25 to $5.60; Selling square footage: +3.7% Y/Y.