Fortive to merge automation and specialty businesses with Altra Industrial

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) says it agrees to combine four operating companies from its automation and specialty platform with Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) for $3B in cash and shares.

The companies say the combined revenue of AIMC and the four A&S businesses on a trailing 12 months basis was ~$1.8B, making it a leading pure-play in power transmission and motion control.

Under terms of the deal, Fortive will create a subsidiary to hold the A&S platform and will distribute ownership of the subsidiary to FTV shareholders, to be followed by a merger of the subsidiary with a subsidiary of AIMC, which would become a subsidiary of AIMC.