Canadian National looks to improve Western Canada infrastructure
Mar. 07, 2018 8:23 AM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)CNIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) says it will invest more than C$250M in order to update its infrastructure in Western Canada, per Reuters Morning Call.
- The company is looking to solve some grain supply issues in the region.
- Shares of Canadian National Railway are down 10.4% YTD vs. -1.28% for the Dow Jones U.S. Railroads Index.