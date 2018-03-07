Canadian National looks to improve Western Canada infrastructure

  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) says it will invest more than C$250M in order to update its infrastructure in Western Canada, per Reuters Morning Call.
  • The company is looking to solve some grain supply issues in the region.
  • Shares of Canadian National Railway are down 10.4% YTD vs. -1.28% for the Dow Jones U.S. Railroads Index.
