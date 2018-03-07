More on Plug Power's Q4

Net loss of $18.5M, or -$0.08 per diluted share vs. a net loss of $18.8M, or -$0.10 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $21.1M for Q4 vs. break even in the prior year; achieved $24.2M positive free cash flow compared to negative $12.9M in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Deployed nearly 1,400 GenDrive units and 3 GenKey sites, and completed approximately $125M in new bookings in the quarter.

Reaffirmed guidance: Sales in Q1 of $22M-$24M, which will represent growth of 45% to 60% over the prior year, gross margin of negative 11% to 13%, and EBITDAS of negative $11M-$13M.

Focus in 2018: Continue growing revenue ($155M-$180M) and achieving EBITDAS breakeven in the second half of the year.

PLUG -3.2% premarket

Q4 results