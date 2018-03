The euro zone economy grew by 0.6% Q/Q in 4Q17, expanding at its fastest rate in more than decade last year, followed by 0.7% gain 3Q17.

Euro zone GDP rose 2.3% in 2017, hitting 10-year high compared to previously estimated figure of 2.5%.

Source: Investing.com

