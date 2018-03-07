Seattle Genetics launches early-stage study of antibody-drug conjugate in multiple myeloma

Dosing is underway in a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety and activity of Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) SGN-CD48A in 75 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). Patients will receive an intravenous infusion every three weeks.

The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints will assess antitumor activity and will inform the recommended single-agent dose and regimen for subsequent studies.

SGN-CD48A, designed to be high stable in the body, is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting a cell surface protein called CD48 that is highly expressed in MM. The monoclonal antibody that binds to CD48 is linked to a cytotoxic agent called monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE).

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is August 2020.