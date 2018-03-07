Broadcom pledges $1.5BB U.S. investment in bid to ease regulatory concerns

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) says it is committed to making the U.S. a leader in 5G and pledges a $1.5B investment toward training American engineers, a day after receiving a letter from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. scrutinizing its hostile takeover bid for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

“Broadcom will not only maintain the R&D resources Qualcomm devotes to 5G and innovation in future wireless standards - we will also focus R&D spend to those critical technologies that are essential to the U.S.,” the company says.

In an unusual move, the CFIUS letter said QCOM's leading position in 5G technology benefits U.S. national security and expressed concern over AVGO's ties to foreign organizations.