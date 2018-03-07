More on Speedway Motorsports Q4 results

Speedway Motorsports (TRK -1.5% ) Q4 admission revenues decreased 2.8% Y/Y to $15.42M.

Event related revenue fell 11.3% to $25.37M whereas NASCAR broadcasting revenue rose 1.7% to $29.09M.

The Company’s admissions, certain event related revenues and operating costs were negatively impacted by poor weather for an unusually high number of major events surrounding its 13 NASCAR racing weekends.

In February, the company boost share repurchase program by 1M bringing an aggregate share repurchase of 6M shares.

2018 Guidance: Revenues $450-475M; net income $41-49M; non-GAAP EPS $1-1.20 and CapEx $20-30M.

Previously: Speedway Motorsports misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (March 7)