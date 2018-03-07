ShiftPixy rallies after blockchain statement

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) races higher in early trading after the company issues a release on the blockchain use case that the company plans to utilize with human capital transactions.

ShiftyPixy CEO Scott Absher: "We use blockchain technology in our ecosystem, because it is one of the most efficient tools available to help us protect our data from cyber interference. Any data considered to be a human capital validation point or part of the hiring and onboarding process is being utilized and recorded in ShiftPixy's blockchain ledger."