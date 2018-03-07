Ultragenyx reports encouraging data from Phase 1/2 study of gene therapy DTX301 in OTC deficiency

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is unchanged premarket in response to its announcement of positive preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy DTX301 in patients with ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, an inherited disorder characterized by the accumulation of ammonia in the body. OTC, an enzyme, plays a key role in the urea cycle (breakdown and removal of nitrogen).

The company says patient #1 in the lowest-dose cohort has experienced increased levels of ureagenesis (formation of urea) through 24 weeks, has discontinued other medications and continues to do well.

The other two patients in the cohort, followed for 20 weeks and 12 weeks, respectively, have not shown clinically meaningful changes in urea formulation rate.

On the safety front, no infusion-related adverse events and no serious adverse events have been reported. Two patients experienced mild elevations in an enzyme called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), a biomarker for liver damage, that were effectively managed with corticosteroids.

The Data Monitoring Committee has signed off on the advancement to a second higher-dose cohort. Top-line data should be available in H2.

