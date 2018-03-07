Exxon seeks to more than double earnings, cash flow by 2025

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) outlines an aggressive growth plan to more than double earnings and cash flow by 2025 and boost production by 25% to 5M bbl/day.

The plan projects double-digit rates of return in all three segments of XOM’s business - upstream, downstream and chemical - Chairman and CEO Darren Woods says at XOM’s annual meeting of investment analysts at the NYSE.

XOM says it plans to increase tight oil production five-fold from the Permian Basin, where it has increased the size of its resource to 9.5B boe from less than 3B in the past year.

XOM says exploration success in Guyana has added 3.2B boe of recoverable resource, with plans in place for development and further exploration.