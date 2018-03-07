Kraft Heinz launches next-gen food platform

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announces the launch of a new next-gen food platform called Springboard.

The company says Springboard will be used to accelerate growth of disruptive U.S. brands within the food and beverage space.

"We are actively searching for emergent, authentic brands that can expand into new categories, and are looking to build a network of founders to help shape the future of foods and beverages," says Springboard Brands GM Sergio Eleuterio.

Springboard is now accepting applications from "first-to-market, disruptive food and beverage startups."

KHC -0.35% premarket to $67.53.

Source: Press Release