Seeking Alpha
Commodities 

Reuters: India set to cut Monsanto's GM cotton seed royalties by 20%

|About: Monsanto Company (MON)|By:, SA News Editor

India's government likely will cut royalties paid to Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by domestic companies for its genetically modified cotton seeds by another 20%, Reuters reports.

The move risks another dispute with MON, which threatened to leave India in 2016 when the government cut its royalties by more than 70%.

Farmers buy genetically modified cotton seeds from Indian seedmakers who pay to use MON’s proprietary technology to produce them; more than 90% of the country’s cotton crop is genetically modified.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on MON