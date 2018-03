Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF) reports revenue per kilometers rose 19.1% to 3.114B in February.

International RPKs up 25.9% and domestic RPKs +5.1%.

Capacity expanded 14.8% to 3.955B available seat kilometers.

February load factor improved 280 bps to 78.8%.

YTD load factor grew 240 bps to 79.7%.

