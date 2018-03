Dow -0.51% to 24,758.15. S&P -0.01% to 2,702.18. Nasdaq flat at 7,372.01.

Treasurys: 30-year +0.35% . 10-yr +0.21% . 5-yr +0.12% .

Commodities: Crude -0.86% to $62.06. Gold -0.25% to $1,331.90.