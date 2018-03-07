Orthofix next-gen bone growth stimulator cleared in U.S. and Europe

Mar. 07, 2018 9:37 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)OFIXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) announces that U.S. and European regulators have cleared its next-generation PhysioStim bone growth stimulators. The devices are used to treat nonunion fractures in an extremity that resist healing by producing a pulsed electromagnetic field signal that induces a low-level electrical field at the fracture site which stimulates bone healing.
