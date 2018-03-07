More on Weyco's Q4 results

Weyco Group (WEYS -0.9% ) Q4 sales decreased 2% Y/Y to $80.3M. Segment sales Y/Y growth: North American wholesale -0.5% to $61.4M, North America retail -7% to $6.9M and others -8% to $12M.

Gross margin improved by 168 bps to 42.24%.

SG&A expenses rate declined 40 bps to 29.46%.

Q4 operating margin rate was flat at 13%. North America wholesale segment operating margin rate improved 397 bps to 13.52%, North America retail margin rate declined 163 bps to 15.94% and others declined 401 bps to 6.67%.

Inventories -13.8% Y/Y to $60.27M.

