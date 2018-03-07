Woodside Petroleum nixes Grassy Point LNG export plant in Canada

Australia’s Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) drops plans to build a liquefied natural gas export plant at Grassy Point in British Columbia, choosing to focus on another Canadian LNG project.

Woodside’s rights to develop the Grassy Point LNG site north of Prince Rupert expired on Jan. 15, and the company says it will not renew the agreement.

Woodside says it will focus on the Kitimat LNG project, where it is a 50% partner with Chevron (NYSE:CVX), although the U.S. company reportedly is considering selling part of its stake.

The decision to end Grassy Point adds to a string of Canadian LNG projects that have been delayed or terminated because of the global LNG supply glut.