Momo +6.9% after Q4 user growth reaccelerates

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is hot out of the gate, up 6.9% , after Q4 earnings where it sharply increased live-video revenues and sped up user growth.

Net income attributable to Momo (non-GAAP) rose 20%, to $110M.

Monthly active users came to 99.1M in December, vs. a prior-year 81.1M. Paying users came to 4.3M and spurred video revenue growth.

Revenue breakout: Live video service, $328M (up 68.3%); Value-added service, $29.4M (up 54.1%); Mobile marketing, $21.8M (up 10.6%); Mobile games, $6.9M (down 39%); other, $260,000 vs. year-ago $1.18M.

Cash from operations was $119.6M vs. a prior-year $107.2M. As of Dec. 31, cash, equivalents and term deposits came to $1.06B vs. a prior-year $651.3M.

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenues of $387M-$402M (up 46-52% Y/Y), well above consensus for $370.5M.

