BioTime advances clinical trial of OpRegen in dry AMD; shares up 2%

BioTime (BTX +1.5% ) announces that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has signed off on the initiation of the fourth cohort in its Phase 1/2b clinical trial assessing stem cell therapy OpRegen in patients with dry-AMD. The new group will include patients with earlier stages of the disease who have better vision. Preliminary data should be available in Q4.

OpRegen is a suspension of retinal pigment epithelial cells that is delivered under the retina via intraocular injection.

