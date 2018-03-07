Stocks off to weak start following Cohn resignation

Stocks tumble at the open, as the resignation of Pres. Trump's top economic advisor underscores the administration's resolve to move ahead with tariffs; Dow -0.8% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

Gary Cohn's resignation has reignited fears of a trade war, as hard-line protectionists clearly have gained the upper hand at the White House.

Among this morning's economic data, the January trade balance showed a larger than expected deficit of $56.6B, and Q4 unit labor costs and productivity were upwardly revised to a respective 2.5% (from 2.1%) and 0.0% (from -0.1%).

European bourses are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.6% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading in the red, with consumer discretionary ( -1% ) notably weak following Q4 earnings reports from retailers Dollar Tree ( -14.8% ) and Ross Stores ( -7.7% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 3 bps lower at 2.85%.

U.S. WTI crude futures -0.6% at $62.20/bbl.

The Fed's Beige Book for February will be released today at 2 p.m. ET.