Instacart looks beyond Whole Foods

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is muscling in on the professional shoppers utilized by Instacart (Private:ICART) at Whole Foods stores, reports Bloomberg.

The rapid expansion of Amazon's delivery program is likely to peril Instacart's four-year partnership with Whole Foods or even lead to a quick buyout of the contract.

Instacart may already by planning for the eventuality, as the company has expanded its geographic presence by 31% since the landmark Amazon-Whole Foods deal. A buyout from Amazon could also free up more funds to invest in non-Whole Foods partners.