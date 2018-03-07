VistaGen nabs U.S. patent covering lead candidate AV-101; shares up 3%

The USPTO issues a Notice of Allowance to VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN +3.4% ) for its patent application No. 15/018,219 related to methods of treating depression with AV-101, currently in Phase 2 development for major depressive disorder (MDD). When issued, the patent will be in effect until at least 2034.

AV-101 is an orally available central nervous system (CNS) prodrug that is converted in the brain by cells called astrocytes into its active metabolite, 7-chlorokynurenic acid (7-CI-KYNA), a highly selective antagonist of certain receptors (NMDA) that play key roles in neurodegenerative diseases like epilepsy, MDD and neuropathic pain.

Previously: VistaGen's AV-101 Fast Track'd in U.S. for major depressive disorder; shares up 11% premarket (Jan. 3)