Wells Fargo tied to gunmakers - Bloomberg

The pressure isn't letting up on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Bloomberg did some digging, and found the bank is at the top of the list for arranging financing for gunmakers since the Dec. 2012 Newtown, CT school shooting.

Bloomberg also finds the NRA has a line of credit and checking accounts with Wells.

"Our company believes the best way to make progress on these issues is through the political and legislative process," says the bank in a statement.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), TD Securities (NYSE:TD), BofA (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), and PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) also make the list of those arranging lending for gunmakers.