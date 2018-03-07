InterXion +6.2% on solid Q4 revenue growth, upbeat guidance

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) has gained 6.2% after its Q4 results where revenues grew double digits and the company guided higher for 2018.

Revenues rose 18%; recurring revenue was up 19% Y/Y (and rose 5% sequentially) to €123.4M.

On an organic constant currency basis, revenue rose 17% (and 4% sequentially).

Operating income was up 20% to €27M; net income rose 9% to €11M.

EBITDA also rose 20%, to €59.1M.

Equipped space rose by 3,600 square meters to 122,500; revenue-generating space rose by 2,700 square meters to 99,800. Utilization rate at year's end was 81%.

For 2018, it's guiding to revenues of €553M-€569M (above consensus for €543.5M), EBITDA of €250M-€260M (vs. expectations for €250.3M), and capex of €335M-€365M.

