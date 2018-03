Rolls-Royce shares (OTCPK:RYCEY +11% ) are surging after the company ended years of earnings declines and announced a 25% increase in annual profit.

While declining to say how many jobs would be affected, CEO Warren East also said he would double down on management job cuts

Rolls-Royce has further hired turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal to help develop a "considerably simplified staff structure."