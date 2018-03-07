Spartan Motors announces agreement with Motiv Power Systems

Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, a business unit of Spartan Motor (SPAR +3% ) signed an exclusive supply agreement with Motiv Power Systems.

The agreement provides Spartan exclusive access to Motiv's EPIC all electric chassis in manufacturing Class 4 – Class 6 walk-in vans for a minimum of three years.

Motiv selected Spartan and Utilimaster for the bilateral exclusive agreement because of Utilimaster's longstanding market leadership position and ability to provide fleets of all sizes with broad, innovative solutions.

Press Release