Analysts reset on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters (URBN +1.9% ) is receiving some praise and price target revisions from analysts after posting strength across its three brands.

"Early indications of a stronger fashion cycle, coupled with URBN's strong brands, should lead to improved comps and margins in 2018," writes B. Riley analyst Susan Anderson.

Price target changes: KeyBanc (Overweight) to $45 from $36, Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight) to $33 from $28, Wells Fargo (Market Perform) to $39 from $32, Telsey (Market Perform) to $39 from $38

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg

