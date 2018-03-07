Noble, Leviathan partners say conditions set to supply nat gas to Jordan

Noble Energy (NBL +0.4% ) and the other partners in Israel’s Leviathan offshore natural gas field say all conditions have been met to allow the supply of gas to Jordan’s electric company.

Leviathan's partners, which include Delek Drilling and Ratio Oil, say the capacity of the pipeline that will connect to Jordan via a direct pipeline and one that runs through Egypt would allow the flow of up to 10B cm/year of gas.

The companies signed a 15-year, $10B deal in 2016 to supply 1T ft, of gas, or ~45B cm, to Jordan.