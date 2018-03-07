AT&T files for potential IPO of minority stake in DirecTV Latin America
Mar. 07, 2018 10:26 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor33 Comments
- AT&T (T -0.5%) has filed a registration statement for the potential initial public offering of a minority stake in its Latin American TV unit.
- The company's filed for an offering of Class A stock of Vrio Corp., a holding company for DirecTV Latin America.
- Joint book-runners will be Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley.