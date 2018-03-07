AT&T files for potential IPO of minority stake in DirecTV Latin America

Mar. 07, 2018 10:26 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • AT&T (T -0.5%) has filed a registration statement for the potential initial public offering of a minority stake in its Latin American TV unit.
  • The company's filed for an offering of Class A stock of Vrio Corp., a holding company for DirecTV Latin America.
  • Joint book-runners will be Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.