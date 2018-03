As expected, the Bank of Canada left unchanged at 1.25% its benchmark overnight rate.

The accompanying statement is being read by markets as dovish as the bank took note of "trade policy developments" as a "growing source of uncertainty" for the global and Canadian economic outlooks.

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) is active, but currently down 0.45% vs. the greenback near an eight-month low of $0.7729. Stocks in Toronto are marginally higher.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, FLCA