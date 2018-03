via Bryan Mortenson on Twitter

"JefCo: We analyzed the effects of the 2002/2003 tariffs and find that the shares of machinery stocks initially traded off ~10%, but then outperformed the SPX by ~40%; however, it was also a period of early cyclical recovery."

Related tickers: CAT, DE, IR, MTW, SWK, AIMC, XYL, ALG, JBT, DOV, CNHI, LNN, AGCO, CMI, HI, DCI, ITW, ROK, PH, JOY, OSK, MIDD, GENC, IEX, ESE, CVD, TEX, HEES, VRTV