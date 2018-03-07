Youngevity International completes acquisition of ViaViente

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) announced the acquisition of ViaViente, distributors of The ViaViente Miracle.

“ViaViente is a welcome addition to Youngevity’s family of products and embodies our philosophy that nutrition can change the way a person ages.” Stated Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity International, Inc. “Over the last two quarters, as our international footprint has begun to take hold, we sought to acquire companies whose distribution would be accretive to the integration of this international expansion. Similar to our recent acquisition of Nature Direct in Australia, ViaViente certainly checked these and other boxes, since more than seventy-five per cent of their recent distribution is to Japan We feel very fortunate to be able to incorporate ViaViente’s products into Youngevity at this time and believe this acquisition to be an important strategic piece of our overall plan of expanding Youngevity’s distribution internationally.”

Press Release