Credit Suisse warns on B&G Foods

B&G Foods (BGS -7.4% ) falls after Credit Suisse jumps in with a downgrade on the food stock to Underperform from Neutral on its expectation for more downward guidance revisions from management.

"The EBITDA guidance for 2018 relies too heavily, in our view, the core business’s ability to increase pricing to offset freight inflation and the distribution losses in Green Giant’s canned vegetables. As has been the case historically, we expect a highly elastic response to volume when these brands raise prices," writes CS analyst Robert Moskow.

B&G's acquisitions of complex businesses is seen as adding a layer of risk to the stock as the company bumps up against larger competitors with an advantage.