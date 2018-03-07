Cohn tantrum cools

At their worst levels, stock index futures were down well over 1% in wake of the departure of chief economic advisor Gary Cohn from the White House, but the dip-buyers have moved in since the opening bell.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is down 0.3% , the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) 0.4 % , and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is flat.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down two basis points to 2.87%.

