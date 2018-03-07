Cohn tantrum cools

At their worst levels, stock index futures were down well over 1% in wake of the departure of chief economic advisor Gary Cohn from the White House, but the dip-buyers have moved in since the opening bell.
The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is down 0.3%, the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) 0.4%, and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) is flat.
The 10-year Treasury yield is down two basis points to 2.87%.
Previously: Navarro ascendant at White House - letting "Trump be Trump" (March 7)
