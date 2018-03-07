Shell doubles LNG purchase agreement from planned Calcasieu Pass LNG

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to double its liquefied natural gas purchase from the planned 10M metric tons/year Calcasieu Pass LNG facility in Louisiana, taking U.S. developer Venture Global LNG closer to a final investment decision for its project.

Shell's latest deal takes the total committed purchases for the project to 3M metric tons from the company's initial 20-year 1M metric tons/year agreement in 2016, followed by another 1M-ton deal with Italy’s Edison last year.

Venture Global calls the signing of Shell a “breakout event” as it hopes to start construction of the LNG facility at the end of this year, with production beginning by the end of 2021 and commercial operations starting the following year.