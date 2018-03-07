Merck KGaA's MS candidate evobrutinib successful in mid-stage study

A Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAF) evobrutinib in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) met the primary endpoint. Specifically, patients in the treatment group experienced statistically significant reductions in gadolinium-enhancing T1 lesions compared to placebo.

T1 lesions are black spots in an MRI brain scan caused by inflammation, scarring or tissue damage.

The data will inform the design of late-stage studies.

Evobrutinib is an orally available inhibitor of an enzyme called Bruton's tyrosine kInase (BTK) which plays a key role in the development and functioning of certain immune cells. Inhibiting BTK dampens inflammation by suppressing the immune response without affecting T cells (preserves immunity).