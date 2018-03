Shares of Renault (OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:RNLSY) are up 11% in Paris after Reuters reports that Nissan may take a larger stake.

Sources indicate that Nissan may buy the shares directly from the French government.

The sale could have some political hurdles to clear before being finalized.

Plans for a full merger between Renault and Nissan have been nipped in the bud by the French government in the past.

