Rio Tinto accelerates driverless fleet expansion in Australia

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.7% ) reportedly is expanding its driverless trucks fleet by introducing 15 autonomous vehicles to a new mine in Australia's Pilbara region.

The trucks, to be deployed later this month to the West Angelas iron ore mine, are said to be fitted out with Rio's in-house autonomous haulage system.

Rio has more than 80 autonomous Komatsu trucks currently in operations, hauling ~25% of both ore and waste material generated across its five Pilbara sites, including the newly commissioned Silvergrass mine.

Rio has said it plans to raise the number of driverless trucks to more than 140 by year-end 2019.