Eisai's lemborexant matches Sanofi's extended-release Ambien in late-stage sleep disorder study

Eisai Co. (OTCPK:ESALF) and development partner Purdue Pharma L.P. announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial comparing lemborexant to Sanofi's (SNY +0.4% ) Ambien CR (zolpidem tartrate extended-release) tablets and placebo in patients at least 55 years old with difficulty sleeping through the night.

The study, SUNRISE 1, met its primary and secondary objectives. Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company says lemborexant acts on the orexin neurotransmitter system and dampens wakefulness without compromising the ability to wake up in response to external stimuli. Orexin is a hormone excreted by the brain's hypothalamus that plays a key role in regulating sleep and appetite.