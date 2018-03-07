Autodesk +12.2% amid analyst positivity on recurring revenue

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is up 12.2% after earnings that showed a narrower loss than expected and impressed analysts watching a move toward subscription-based business more than a decline in net adds.

RBC boosted its price target to $156 from $140, pointing to positives in Q4 ARR (and higher guidance for fiscal 2019) and reiterated targets for ARR/FCF in fiscal 2020.

Cowen was among many analysts who said soft subscriber growth was less important than recurring revenue guidance and noted stronger customer conversions to its Collections suite had the effect of boosting ARR while putting downward pressure on net adds. The firm raised its target to $140 from $130. (h/t Bloomberg)

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $150 from $135; Wedbush boosted to $130 from $126.

KeyBanc (which raised its price target to $138 from $134) attributes a higher forecast in average revenue per subscriber in part to a mix shift to higher value products, along with less discounting/promotion.