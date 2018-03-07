Obsidian Energy -5% after proposing 3-for-1 reverse split

Obsidian Energy (OBE -5.1% ) plunges after proposing a three-for-one consolidation of its common shares, along with Q4 earnings results.

OBE says FY 2017 production was 31.7K boe/day, above the high end of its 30.5K-31.5 boe/day guidance range, while Q4 output was 31.4K boe/day, up 10% Y/Y and up 4% Q/Q.

Q4 operating costs were $12.50/boe, consistent with Q3 and ~$2/boe below H1 2017, which had higher maintenance and turnaround activity.

OBE's FY 2018 guidance remains unchanged: production of 29K-30K boe/day, up ~5% Y/Y; operating costs of $13.00-$13.50/boe; total capex of $135M.